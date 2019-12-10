BLOWING ROCK — The selling of jewelry and mineral specimens, jewelry cutting and appraisal services of Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine will soon be housed in its own facility on North Main Street in Blowing Rock.
“We’re already established in Blowing Rock,” Randy McCoy, co-owner of Doc’s Rocks, said. “We’ve built up an inventory to open a store.”
The store will be named McCoy Minerals and is located at 537 Main St., across from the entrance to Chetola Resort.
The plan is to open in early January, McCoy said. The timetable will depend on the construction of a new roof, McCoy added.
The gem mine located at 111 Mystery Hill Lane will be staying put, McCoy said, and the location will continue to be used for education purposes.
McCoy Realty, the parent company of Doc’s Rocks and managed by McCoy, bought the land in October for $575,000, according to the Watauga County Register of Deeds.
