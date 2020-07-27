BOONE — Jackson Sumner & Associates announced the appointment of Andrew Davis as the North Carolina marketing representative for the company.
Davis is a native of Belmont who majored in risk management and insurance at Appalachian State University. He started with JSA in 2017 on the company’s Transportation Team as an assistant underwriter and later moved to the P&C Team as a renewal underwriter.
“Andrew’s unique experience in underwriting for both Transportation and P&C risks gives him a strong foundation for marketing our capabilities and appetites,” stated JSA Director of Marketing Brantley Saunders. “Because of this underwriting knowledge, along with his familiarity with the JSA culture and his high-energy outgoing personality, we think the agencies in his territory are going to feel the added value he brings instantly.”
Davis currently serves on the IIANC iLead Committee, and on the Board of Directors for Appalachian Wesley Foundation and Carolina Cross Connection.
Davis will report directly to Saunders and his territory will include most of North Carolina with a few key locations in South Carolina. Davis will be based out of Durham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.