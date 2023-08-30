Library display

The Daniel Boone Chapter of DAR has a Constitution display at the Watauga County Library.

 Photo by Donna McNeil

BOONE — The Daniel Boone Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.

Members of the Daniel Boone Chapter of DAR will meet in front of the Downtown Boone Post Office on Sept. 17 to participate in Bells Across America. Bells Across America is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787.

  

