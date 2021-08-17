Boone just got a little sweeter with the opening of Cupcrazed Cakery, a bakery specializing in cupcakes.
As the business is operating out of the bottom floor of The Standard apartment complex, Cupcrazed Cakery opened on Saturday, Aug. 14 — the same day the apartment complex welcomed Appalachian State University students for the new school year.
Owner Wendy Shanahan said that “we have a crazy love of baking, everything we do is over the top.” Beyond cupcakes, Shanahan said that the bakery offers cookies, cakes, donuts, breakfast pastries and coffee with plans to expand to include frappes, different energy drinks and beer and wine. Cupcrazed will also make custom orders, “anything from a first birthday smash cake to a wedding cake,” Shanahan said.
The fun won’t only be for people, though. Shanahan said that she is planning on beginning a “Pupcrazed” line of doggie goods so that her business can serve the people and four-legged friends of Boone.
The original Cupcrazed store is in Fort Mill, S.C., where Shanahan has operated it for three years. She said that she and her family have had a cabin in Roan Mountain for many years and have fallen in love with the High Country. She added that she hopes to engage the wide demographics of students, residents and visitors who love to live in the High Country through her store.
The bakery features a large sitting area and an adjoining room for events. Shanahan said that Cupcrazed will use this event space to host cookie, cake and cupcake decorating classes, birthday parties, girls’ nights out and more.
“We want to find ways to make people happy while taking care and continuing to engage the community,” Shanahan said. By introducing breakfast pastries and coffee, Shanahan said she is aiming for Cupcrazed to have a welcoming, “hangout” space appealing for locals to spend time and enjoy the shop, whether it be doing homework or meeting with friends.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without our employees,” Shanahan said, noting the staff of locals and students she has who are excited to see how the business grows.
Cupcrazed is located at 776 Blowing Rock Road and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 pm. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Shanahan said that while she worked for the bakery to be open the weekend of the Standard’s move in, she is planning on hosting a larger grand opening event in the near future. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cupcrazedboone or www.cupcrazed.com.
