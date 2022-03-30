Passers-by on King Street have been curiously looking into a storefront with “Blue’s Brews” painted in bold letters on the window, cupping hands around their eyes and pressing up to the glass to see if there’s any movement inside. After months of waiting, owner Morgan Murray said it’s finally time for Boone’s new craft brew store to open.
When customers walk in, Murray asks if he can give them “the spiel.” He explains that, as many of them are aware, the business used to be Fruits, Veggies and More until that business owner fell ill with COVID-19.
Murray, who owns the building and rented the space out, said he tried to keep the place open until the produce vendor could recover and get back to business, but he said after a while it became clear that Fruits, Veggies and More wasn’t going to open again. That’s when he came up with the idea for a craft-brew store that sells beers, ciders and seltzers from local and regional breweries.
This isn’t Murray’s first time in the building, though. In the late 90s, Murray said he bought the store from a lady who operated a haircutting business there. For a while, he operated it as a bookstore. After closing the bookstore, he rented out the space until this new business venture. Murray worked for the Biltmore Estate in Asheville and continues to work for it remotely while living in the Boone area as he gets Blue’s Brews ready.
The name Blue’s Brews, despite its close proximity to Blue Deer on King, actually comes from a place close to home, Murray said. He has a son named Blue, who Murray said had the honor of coming up with the business’ name. According to Murray, his son has been a huge help opening the store, staying late to help set things up, moving displays into the store, stocking the shelves.
Blue’s Brews features around 68 local and regional breweries, 40 of which Murray said he has to go and pick up the products himself. Customers in the store during the soft-launch could see a skeleton of the future: empty stands with signs declaring where four packs, six packs would be stocked and where different varieties of craft beers will be displayed. In the refrigerated cases, Murray sells craft beers, ciders and seltzers by the can or bottle as well as in packs.
It’s taken Murray more time than he’d hoped to get the store ready to open. From first starting to plan up to the store’s soft-launch in mid-March, Murray said it had been about a year and four months of development. Even recently he’s had to wait just a bit longer, with some products waiting on the shelves until it was time to open.
“Don’t worry though, I had some brave taste testers,” Murray said. He enlisted a team of volunteers to sample products and make sure everything was good to sell, but because the cans had been on the shelves for a bit of time while he worked to get the store ready to open, Murray said he would sell everything at wholesale or below until the old inventory was completely cleared out to make way for fresh stock.
“I’ve never gotten ahead enough to open my own business,” Murray said. He rented the place out for years since he closed the bookshop years ago, but he said he is thrilled to be opening Blue’s Brews. He said that a craft beer business was perfect for the location since it was already outfitted with the refrigerators and displays he would need.
So far, he said it’s been a great beginning — with college students and community members coming in from the street.
While opening Blue’s Brews has been an accomplishment in its own right, Murray said he has some longshot dreams for the place, should it succeed. He said he wants to invite the Mexican food truck business behind the store, El Tacorriendo, to use the kitchen in the back. He also dreams of making it into a pub one day.
To visit Blue’s Brews, the location is at 362 West King Street.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newspapers to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.