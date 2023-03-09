lost cantina.JPG

Coyote Kitchen & Lost Cantina has two ciders and 23 Lost Province Brewing Company beers on tap.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — Coyote Kitchen & Lost Cantina opened its doors on March 3 following renovations to unveil that the popular restaurant’s signature theme remained the same while additional seating and a bar were added.

The major interior renovations and expansion to the existing restaurant located at 200 Southgate Drive in Boone were intended to add new seats and give the restaurant more of an “open concept feel.” The new full bar has 25 taps, 23 of which are Lost Province beers, and a craft cocktail menu.

lost cantina.JPG

Coyote Kitchen & Lost Cantina bartended Kenzie Adams made one of the restaurants signature craft cocktails.

