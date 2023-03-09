BOONE — Coyote Kitchen & Lost Cantina opened its doors on March 3 following renovations to unveil that the popular restaurant’s signature theme remained the same while additional seating and a bar were added.
The major interior renovations and expansion to the existing restaurant located at 200 Southgate Drive in Boone were intended to add new seats and give the restaurant more of an “open concept feel.” The new full bar has 25 taps, 23 of which are Lost Province beers, and a craft cocktail menu.
Lost Province Brewing Company owners Lynne and Andy Mason purchased Coyote Kitchen after previous owners approached them with the desire to sell. While the Masons expanded the restaurant, they intend to maintain the southwestern and Caribbean influenced menu while continuing to offer gluten free, allergy-friendly, vegan and vegetarian options.
Director of Operations JP Mason has overseen the restaurant expansion project since day one. He said he is “incredibly thankful” for the staff that has “stuck with” him through the renovations.
“We’re very lucky to have the team that we do,” JP Mason said.
Coyote Kitchen has sered southwestern and Caribbean soul food in Boone since 2003. The restaurant is currently open Wednesday through Monday for lunch and dinner.
For more information, visit coyotekithcen.boone on Instagram or find the restaurant on Facebook.
