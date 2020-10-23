A new startup — Boone Underground — has created a technology-rich co-working facility in Boone to help stimulate the local economy and provide a community setting for collaboration.
Boone Underground — a 4,000-square-foot facility located on State Farm Road that held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 30 — aims to provide a space for the community to gather and grow.
Through various membership plans, clients have access to shared and dedicated desks, high-speed internet, business development coaches and conference room and meeting spaces. In addition to providing a space to work, Boone Underground is also providing training and certification in cloud technologies to help upskill the community.
According to the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, Boone Underground will provide an alternative work lifestyle, community cohesion and increased work productivity for entrepreneurs, startups and small business owners.
“Co-working spaces are popular throughout the country, providing small businesses and start-ups quality office space and the camaraderie of an office setting, even if your operation only features one or two employees,” stated the Boone Chamber.
Founder and Appalachian State University alumnus Robert Huddleston had a vision of bringing technology jobs to the High Country and realized the need for a coworking space after moving back to Boone. Huddleston — working closely with partners at the Watauga Economic development Commission, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Appalachian State University — introduced the plans early in 2020 prior to the local outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huddleston hopes Boone Underground can be a landing space for the small business operator that can benefit from a few hours in a professional setting or the entrepreneur that needs a few more amenities and like minds to take a dream and make it a reality. Through its facility, Boone Underground aims to create a space for collaboration and entrepreneurial growth, provide a facility for individuals to leave their home and re-enter a work atmosphere and train and retain talent in the High Country.
For more information about Boone Underground, visit www.booneunderground.com or facebook.com/booneunderground.
