Orchestra

The The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Barnhart, with guest vocalist Carmen Bradford, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone.

 Photo courtesy Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — “We’re bringing 88 years of classic ‘Count Basie Jazz’ directly to you,” said Scotty Barnhart, director of The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra about their Appalachian Theatre debut performance that is headlining the 2023 High Country Jazz Festival. “I’ve programmed something from every decade of the orchestra’s existence that will feature each of the 19 artists on stage, including new charts added to your program that haven’t been played in years!”

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Barnhart, with guest vocalist Carmen Bradford, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone. It is one of 14 separate events in 10 different locations throughout Boone and Blowing Rock that are part of the High Country Jazz Festival from June 9-11.

HCJF - Count Basie

Count Basie in 1955.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.