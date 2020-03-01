BOONE — Boone resident Luke Copley has received a promotion within the Wells Fargo company from financial advisor to first vice president of investments.
Copley lives in Boone with his wife Meghan and their 4-year-old daughter, Lucy. He has worked with Wells Fargo for 17 years and has 27 years of experience in financial services. Copley holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in economics and banking from Appalachian State University.
“I feel very fortunate to work for a company like Wells Fargo, who has given me the opportunity to work and live in such a great area as Boone, and to build relationships with such wonderful people,” Copley said.
Copley works at the Wells Fargo branch in Boone, located at 958 Blowing Rock Road.
