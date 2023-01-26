the corner.JPG

Previously known as Taylor’s Country Store and Foscoe Country Store, the location on 105 is getting another chance at life.

 Photo submitted

FOSCOE — The unmistakable red building formerly known as the Foscoe Country Store and Taylor’s Country Store is getting a new breath of life.

The once community staple, Foscoe Country Store, lovingly called “The Corner” by locals, shut down about five years ago. In an effort to bring back the spirit of the missed corner store, four High Country residents are working to bring business back to the building. Foscoe residents David Brewer and Katie Boyette and Over Yonder owners Andy and Megan Long have partnered together to give the store at 8937 NC 105 South another chance.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.