BOONE — The Community Care Clinic — a free clinic providing healthcare to low-income, uninsured persons in the community — is promoting its adopt-a-patient program as an option for a year-end giving opportunity.
Caitlin Massey, the development officer for the Community Care Clinic, said the agency has had a successful year-end appeal nearing $31,400 in donations — including $5,700 for its adopt-a-patient program. Adopt-a-patient ensures that one patient has care for an entire year.
Massey said that it costs the clinic about $300 a person with four to five appointments a year for that patient. The cost is kept at a lower amount due to partnerships with LabCorp, the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, volunteer doctors and volunteer intake personnel. The clinic serves as a primary care provider for clients, as opposed to an urgent care-type facility.
“I think a lot of people in the area don’t realize that we have established patients,” Massey said. “These are the one’s donors adopt. We provide case management for chronic diseases — diabetes being a very common case. Patients are able to receive the care they deserve without the financial burden.”
For a one time donation of $300 or for as little as $25 per month, community members can “adopt a patient” to help pay for their care for an entire year. For more information about the adopt-a-patient program or to donate, visit ccclinic.org/adopt-a-patient. Checks for the program can be made payable to the Community Care Clinic, 141 Health Center Drive, Suite B, Boone, N.C., 28607. To make an appointment at the Community Care Clinic, call (828) 265-8591
