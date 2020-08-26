BOONE — Community Care Clinic’s Board of Directors announced changes in its staff on Aug. 13, including Catherine King’s promotion to executive director of the CCC and the addition of Caitlin Massey as the clinic’s new development officer.
“We are fortunate to have such an experienced group of professionals to serve our community’s uninsured patient population,” said Nancy Pedigo, chair of the board of directors, who also noted the board’s enthusiasm about the addition of these leaders to the CCC team.
King has been a member of the CCC team since 2010, serving in many roles including accountant, data management and collection, assistant to the executive director, grant writer and most recently as interim executive director. King received her bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University and worked in industry for more than 30 years in Ohio and North Carolina. She has also served as parish administrator for St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. King is looking forward to this new challenge of directing a healthcare organization in the era of COVID-19 and beyond.
Massey, CCC development officer, received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Appalachian State University in 2012. She has worked in the nonprofit sector in fundraising and development for the past six years, raising more than $400,000 through events and campaigns in Northwest North Carolina. She started at the CCC in mid-April and has focused her efforts on online fundraising and increasing the clinic’s social media presence.
Her goals as DO for the clinic are to increase visibility in the community, build new relationships with local businesses and potential supporters, while maintaining relationships with past and current supporters, and helping the organization grow to serve more community members. She has lived in Boone for the past 13 years and continues to stay active in community events.
The mission of the CCC is to “provide quality health care to low-income uninsured adults,” with is vital to maintaining a health community. Learn more at https://ccclinic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.