BOONE — Downtown Boone has a new member as Common Good Company at 685 W. King St. opened its doors to the public on Thursday, Aug. 1.
“It’s been our dream for a long time to have a space like this,” said co-owner Jacob Daniels. “We believe God opened the doors for us.”
Daniels and Melina LaVecchia Daniels opened the first two floors of Common Good’s locally sourced arts and crafts store, which will include Daniels’ art gallery on the second floor.
The third floor, Common Walls, is still under development and will eventually be able to host workshops and studio space for painting, leatherwork, photography and more.
“We purchased the building with a desire to create an art gallery in Boone that also featured local handmade goods from local artists,” Melina said.
The store features an emphasis on locally made arts and crafts that came from artists who were paid fair wages and whose works were fairly traded.
The couple started the pop-up Artisan Market Boone six years ago and were always looking for a permanent space.
“We wanted a home base and a normal rhythm schedule,” Jacob said.
The couple purchased the three-story building at 685 W. King St. in April for $701,000, years after first envisioning what it would be like to own the space.
“We actually stood outside and thought ‘what would it be like to have this space?,’” Jacob said.
“When the opportunity to buy a building came up, we always thought King Street needed a fine art gallery, needed a locally sourced art store,” Melina said.
Renovations to the building included stripping away multiple layers of wood and carpet, restoring some of the building’s original look from the 1920s, restoring the storefront and adding windows to brighten up the inside.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit www.commongoodconc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.