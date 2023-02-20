Chatham Rabbits

Chatham Rabbits will perform at the Appalachian Theatre on Feb. 24.

 Photo by Chris Frisina

BOONE — The Mast Store Americana Music Series continues at the Appalachian Theatre with a visit from the Chatham Rabbits on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Their performance marks the debut of the up-and-coming duo on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music.

As one of North Carolina’s most beloved roots music outfits, Chatham Rabbits has emerged from the fertile Americana scene in the Triangle. Favoring rustic, minimalist acoustic arrangements—mainly clawhammer-style banjo and guitar — they showcase their lyrical maturity and have a way of connecting with their audiences that is warm and universal.

Chatham Rabbits Photo

The Chatham Rabbits upcoming performance marks the debut of the up-and-coming duo on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music.

