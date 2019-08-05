BOONE – Charleston Forge, a furniture manufacturing company based in Boone, recently promoted two members of its management team. Dan Minor, formerly vice president of sales, is now the company’s president. Andy Beekman, formerly general manager, is now the vice president of the company’s newly created Contract and Hospitality Division.
Minor joined Charleston Forge as vice president of sales in 2014 after starting his career in 1995 at Boyles Furniture.
“Dan started his career in retail, just like we did. We saw early on that his desire to serve the customer was the same as ours,” said Charleston Forge founders Art and Susan Barber in a statement. “Under his sales leadership, our company has experienced sustained controlled growth serving a customer base that truly appreciates our determination to be 100 percent American made. We are very proud to have him as our company’s president.”
“To watch him grow from being a retail sales person, to taking the helm of such a dynamic company as Charleston Forge gives me tremendous pleasure,” said Charleston Forge co-owner and CEO Rick Grant. “He is a natural leader and his ‘can do’ attitude is infectious.”
Beekman will heading up the company’s new Contract and Hospitality Division.
“Since I came to Charleston Forge nearly 10 years ago, we’ve had a steady increase in customers from outside our normal retail furniture channels coming to us seeking American made products for offices, hotels and restaurants,” Beekman stated. “I’m looking forward to sharing the talents of our extraordinary artisans and growing this segment of our business.”
“Andy is our logical choice to head up this new division,” Grant stated. He’s managed Charleston Forge for the last several years and we’re excited to watch him grow this new segment of our business almost from the ground up.”
