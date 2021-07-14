BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Business After Hours” event from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, at the Beech Mountain Resort for members of the local business community.
The event will give members of the business community the opportunity to network with colleagues and enjoy a night featuring music, scenic lift rides and fun. Josh Perryman will be providing live music from 4-6:30 p.m., while complimentary beer and appetizers from Beech Mountain Brewing Co. and Wine will be available.
The Chamber noted that limited spots are available, so an RSVP is being requested.
For more information or to RSVP, visit www.boonechamber.com/events/business-after-hours---beech-mountain-with-premier-images-360. Discounted bike rentals, complimentary disc golf and brewery tours are available throughout the day for chamber members. Those interested can email tfreeman@skibeech.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.