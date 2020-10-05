BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce agreed on Sept. 17 to facilitate the creation of an ad hoc committee that will study and make recommendations on ways the town of Boone can alleviate unnecessary strain on local businesses.
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson spoke during the meeting’s public comment period, noting that some issues facing businesses include an unclear process for establishing a business as well as “confusing fees” from different areas.
Jackson proposed that the committee could speak with Boone town departments and with businesses and make recommendations to improve efficiency, communications and to create a healthy relationship between the town and the business community.
