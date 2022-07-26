BOONE — As part of the Town of Boone’s ongoing Sesquicentennial festivities, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates the businesses and individuals that worked to create this unique mountain community during its 73rd Annual Membership Meeting, Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4:30-8 p.m., at the historic Daniel Boone Amphitheater.
This year’s annual gathering will recognize significant business achievements throughout Boone’s 150-year history, while also connecting roots of the town’s formative years to many businesses that still exist today. A select group of long-standing local restaurants will make up the Taste of Boone Food Village, each preparing signature menu items that will instantly create connection. The Chamber will also unveil its nine annual award winners, each of whom feature a story that ties back to the values that have helped create such a vibrant community over the last 150 years.
Scott Hamilton, President/CEO of the Golden Leaf Foundation, and former Horn in the West actor will deliver the keynote address for the evening. Hamilton spent his childhood summers on Winkler’s Creek and remains a regular in the community today. He spent over five years as Executive Director of the Appalachian Regional Commission, where he led a staff of more than 55 to invest nearly $675 million to support education and workforce training, highway construction, water and sewer system construction, leadership development, small business start-ups and expansions, energy and health. One of the region’s top economic development visionaries, Hamilton will discuss the benefits for communities that invest in features and spaces that make them unique.
“We could not be more excited for this year’s Annual Membership Meeting,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “To celebrate the birth of our town on the stage that gave birth to what we know as tourism in Boone today is going to be quite an experience. As we share stories throughout the evening, I think people will see that as much as Boone may have evolved over the decades, many of the same families that helped shape the town in its early years are still making positive impacts today. I think that speaks to why many feel that the best of what draws people to our area remains prevalent. This event will give us the chance to celebrate who we are and where we’ve come from, while also sparking some ideas about how we continue forward without changing the roots of our community.”
Tickets for the 73rd Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Meeting are $75 per person, and include admission, two drink tickets, and access to the food village. The event is open to chamber members as well as the general public. A portion of the net proceeds from the event will be donated to the Southern Appalachian Historical Association, for continued upkeep of the Daniel Boone Amphitheater and the Horn in the West outdoor drama.
The event is presented by First Horizon Bank with additional sponsorship support from Peak Insurance Group, Greene Construction, Creekside Electronics, Spangler Restoration and Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
