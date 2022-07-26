Boone Chamber of Commerce Logo

BOONE — As part of the Town of Boone’s ongoing Sesquicentennial festivities, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates the businesses and individuals that worked to create this unique mountain community during its 73rd Annual Membership Meeting, Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4:30-8 p.m., at the historic Daniel Boone Amphitheater. 

This year’s annual gathering will recognize significant business achievements throughout Boone’s 150-year history, while also connecting roots of the town’s formative years to many businesses that still exist today. A select group of long-standing local restaurants will make up the Taste of Boone Food Village, each preparing signature menu items that will instantly create connection. The Chamber will also unveil its nine annual award winners, each of whom feature a story that ties back to the values that have helped create such a vibrant community over the last 150 years.

