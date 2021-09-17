BOONE — After a long 18 months, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce has decided that their 72nd Annual Meeting and Fundraiser will be a night off in the park.
Night at the Park will be held at Valle Crucis Park on Oct. 12 with the aim to celebrate the business community’s achievements in the year leading up to it. The event will be presented by First Horizon Bank with additional event support from Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Peak Group Insurance and Spangler Restoration.
In addition to members and their guests, the chamber is welcoming North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Michelle Baker Sanders as the featured guest for the evening.
“This casual edition of our Annual Membership Meeting will be centered around connecting and reflecting with other members of the business community, while also celebrating some of the most impactful members of the High Country Community with the presentation of the Annual Awards,” the chamber stated.
As a show of thanks to the host of the event, a portion of the event proceeds will be donated to the Valle Crucis Community Park to help maintain the family destination.
The event not only serves as a celebration of a year’s work, but also as the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year.
The event will feature networking dinner and drinks from Reid’s Catering from 4:30-6:15 p.m. There will also be a video presentation of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards and remarks by Sanders.
“Holding this event outdoors will allow us to have a gathering of this nature in the safest possible condition,” the chamber said in their announcement. “We will adhere to current event guidance from NCDHSS, AppHealthCare and Watauga County to promote an atmosphere of safety and responsibility.”
Members and future members are encouraged to purchase tickets to the fundraiser before Oct. 1. For more information, contact info@boonechamber.com or call (828) 264-2225.
