BOONE — With the High Country in the midst of another busy summer season, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its Q2 Economic Indicators Report for 2023. The quarterly report examines five key statistics within the Watauga County & High Country Economy, featuring a summary of local impacts by Dr. Harry Davis, Appalachian State and North Carolina Bankers Association Professor and long-standing regional economist.
“In talking to business owners throughout the community, many would agree that the second quarter of the year featured a sluggish start followed by a stronger finish.” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “The economic uncertainty that was prevalent at the beginning of the year likely played a part in visitor travel, leading to lower occupancy and a slower start to the summer tourism season. As we’ve said many times, many business models in our community are designed to handle volume, and when less people travel, they simply won’t produce as well. As people started feeling better about returning to their previous travel and spending habits, we’ve seen numbers begin to normalize and behave more like the pre-pandemic activity we were used to seeing.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.