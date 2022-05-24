WATAUGA — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center is offering free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. To reserve a seat at one of the free workshops, call 828-726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.
Upcoming free online workshops
How to Start a Small Business in North Carolina
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Start a Small Business in North Carolina” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. Topics to be covered include business readiness, types of business structures, business name availability, website domains, sourcing products, comparing brick and mortar with eCommerce, registration and licenses.
Small Business Experts and Organizations You Should Get to Know
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Small Business Experts and Organizations You Should Get to Know” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. There is an abundance of resources available for small business owners interested in planning, budgeting, marketing and other related issues. This session provides an introduction to various organizations and online resources that are specifically designed to support business success.
Insurance for Your Small Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Insurance for Your Small Business” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Business insurance comes in different forms and flavors…and making sure that a business is properly insured can save owners a lot of money and headaches. This webinar reviews the various types of insurance products and discusses when they are appropriate for a business.
Dynamite Marketing on a Firecracker Budget
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Dynamite Marketing on a Firecracker Budget” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. There has never been a time that low-cost, effective marketing has been as easily available! From phone and email to social media and video to traditional media such as TV/Radio/Newspaper, costs are going down and ease-of-use is going up. In Dynamite Marketing on a Firecracker Budget, Guerrilla Marketing expert Mike Collins offers more than 50 ways to grab new customers, reinforce relationships with current customers and pique the interest of customers.
Blogging in a Social and Mobile World
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Blogging in a Social and Mobile World” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 6. This seminar will look to cover both the science and art of blogging — why it is important, how and when to blog, how to get the most bang out of each blog and, of course, how to get started when staring at a blank page.
Using Social Media to Promote Your Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Using Social Media to Promote Your Business” from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Monday, June 6. This webinar looks into the tactical aspects of social marketing including when, where and how to post for maximum effect and result. The class will also explore that age-old question “to respond, or not to respond” to online comments. Attendees will leave the session ready to expand their social power and presence in this increasingly social world.
How to Build a Wix Website
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Build a Wix Website” from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Wix is the world’s most popular website design platform. It serves more than 200 million people in 190 countries and has 45,000 new sign-ups every day. This class presents a step-by-step guide to help empower businesses to build an online presence with specialized features and easy “drag and drop” method to create a professional website and manage a business with Wix.
Tax Overview for Your Small Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Tax Overview for Your Small Business” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. Whether operating or starting a sole proprietorship or LLC, businesses need to know which records to keep, which taxes to pay, and how to operate legally with state and federal tax authorities. This webinar will provide a basic overview of key questions many businesses have and the filings they need to make.
Fun to Cash: How to Turn Your Hobby/Talent into a Small Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Fun to Cash: How to Turn Your Hobby/Talent into a Small Business” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. Participants will explore ways to a hobby or talent into a small business that others can enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.