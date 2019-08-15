LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will host a free workshop to help local farmers and entrepreneurs cash in on a growing industry.
The Business of Hemp will be offered from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The event will feature regional experts, as well as current growers and processors, who will help participants understand the laws and opportunities in the hemp industry. The event also will focus on growing and developing the crop from a Western North Carolina perspective.
Caldwell County already has 10 licensed hemp growers with the potential for more as the crop grows well here, County Extension Director Seth Nagy said. Also, there are three growers who are participating in trials with N.C. State University to help answer basic production questions, he added.
“We are still learning about insects and diseases associated with this crop as well as optimum soil fertility,” Nagy said. “This learning event will provide a solid base for participants to understand the nuances of this emerging crop. There are laws, regulations, testing for THC, grower licensing, unique marketing issues, and many other things that will be helpful for anyone wanting to engage with this new crop.”
The event will include workshops on licensing/permitting, production, available government resources, legal considerations and a panel discussion featuring local growers.
This regional event is free, but space is limited. To reserve a seat at The Business of Hemp workshop, call 828-726-3065 or visit the Small Business Center website at www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.
