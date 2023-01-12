Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. To reserve a seat at one of the free workshops, call (828) 726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.
Upcoming Free Online and In-Person Workshops
How to Start a Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Start a Business” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The workshop focuses on the basics of starting a business, taking you from idea to opportunity. Learn key strategies for start-up, financing and marketing as well as important information about legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations and more. Realize the importance of a self-assessment and how to evaluate the feasibility of a business idea. Discover the resources available to help start and successfully operate a business.
Preparing for Capital to Grow Your Landscaping Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free in-person workshop titled “Preparing for Capital to Grow Your Landscaping Business” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Participants will learn best practices for seeking access to capital for business expansion and equipment purchases, as well as tips for working with a lender.
Fully Maximizing Your Profits for Your Landscaping Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free in-person workshop titled “Fully Maximizing Your Profits for Your Landscaping Business” from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. This impactful seminar teaches how to understand break-even numbers to turn a profit, and the importance of knowing numbers and projections to reduce costs, expand profits and grow a successful landscaping business.
How to Write a Business Plan
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Write a Business Plan” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. A business plan can be the most important tool for a small business owner. Learn how to turn ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success. This seminar is designed for both new and established business owners.
Financing Your Small Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Financing Your Small Business” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. This seminar provides an insider’s view of how to best prepare when seeking a business loan or finding ways to self-finance a business. Key points will be shared for obtaining a successful loan package, as well as mistakes to avoid when working with a lender.
Understanding Your Market and Your Customers
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Understanding Your Market and Your Customers” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Participants will explore business concepts, fine tune value proposition, learn how to find their own niche and attract customer loyalty.
ABC’s of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “ABC’s of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and again from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. These are the ABCs of how to start a small business, combined with winning strategies from low-cost startups. Starting a small business on a limited budget is easier now than it has ever been.
Using Facebook to Grow Your Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Using Facebook to Grow Your Business” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. In this webinar, participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page, as well as information about promotions, advertisements and making an impact for business online.
Create and Manage a Powerful Business Brand
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Create and Manage a Powerful Business Brand” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Participants will learn branding strategies to create powerful images and messages that will stand out and reach the intended audience.
Beyond the Business Plan
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Beyond the Business Plan” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. In this webinar, participants will learn how to bring a business plan to life, implementing goals and strategies for optimal success. This seminar teaches project management insight and is designed for established business owners.
Finding Your Customer and Creating a Marketing Plan
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Finding Your Customer and Creating a Marketing Plan” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and again from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Participants will learn the four types of customers, sources that are available to discover customers in a particular market area, and five ways to create a winning plan to target them.
Using Instagram to Build Your Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Using Instagram to Build Your Business” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Instagram is one of the fastest-growing media platforms where users can paint a picture of their business with photos and videos. This webinar focuses on how to use Instagram in connection with Facebook to grow business to great heights.
Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and again from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. There has never been a time as easy and economical to do great marketing. This webinar teaches more than 50 ways to successfully market a business and easily reach customers.
Using YouTube to Promote Your Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Using YouTube to Promote Your Business” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. More and more people are turning to YouTube for information, news and entertainment. A business should have a presence there as well. In this webinar, participants will learn how to get started with video marketing, make quality videos, set up and promote a YouTube channel, and advertise to customers using a simple method.
Financing Your Small Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Financing Your Small Business” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and again from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. This webinar focuses on how to find the funds to start a business.
eCommerce Basics of Selling Items Online
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “eCommerce Basics of Selling Items Online” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. One way for a small business to expand its market is to sell products online. This webinar will discuss several options to help determine whether there is a need to sell online, explore online platforms, how to setup an online store and how to develop an online marketing plan.
Creating a Winning Business Plan
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Creating a Winning Business Plan” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and again from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. This webinar offers simple, easy-to-follow steps for creating a business plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.