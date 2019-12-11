RALEIGH — Denise Alane Carroll of Boone was one of 131 individuals approved for a Certified Public Accountant Examiners license, the N.C. State Board of CPA Examiners announced on Nov. 26.
“An applicant for licensure if required to pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy the education, work experience and moral character requirements of the board,” the N.C. state Board of CPA Examiners’ Nov. 26 statement said. “A CPA licensed to practice in North Carolina must annually renew his or her license and complete at least 40 hours of continuing professional education each year.”
Carroll joins the more than 22,000 actively licensed CPAs in North Carolina, the board stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.