BOONE – Josh Teague, a licensed North Carolina attorney with more than 12 years of experience, has joined Capua Law as part of its ongoing regional growth strategy.
“I am very pleased to have Josh join our team. He is a skilled trial lawyer with extensive courtroom experience, and we look forward to bringing those skills into our firm,” founding attorney Paul Capua stated.
Originally from Watauga County, Teague has over a decade of experience representing clients in a variety of civil and criminal matters in District and Superior Courts in the 23rd and 24th Judicial Districts of North Carolina. Areas of focus include construction and business law, including business succession and estate planning.
“I have always wanted a career where I could help people and make a difference in their lives and in my community,” Teague said. “Capua Law offers the best of all possible worlds as an attorney. I look forward to the future and seeing what Capua Law may become and helping to shape that vision.”
Teague holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Appalachian State University and obtained his juris doctor degree in 2007 from Wake Forest University School of Law. In 2016, Teague was voted “Best of the Best” attorney in Watauga County.
