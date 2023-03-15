This column will run as needed in the Watauga Democrat to feature business-related news in the community.
Precision Printing
Precision Printing
Precision Printing is relocating from its Boone location to a new facility at 1213 Industrial Drive in Wilkesboro. Services will remain the same.
Six Pence Pub
Six Pence Pub in Blowing Rock will return to normal business hours. Their hours will be:
Appalachian Primary Care
Appalachian Primary Care opened an office on March 6 at 237 Longvue Drive Suite B in Boone. The office will offer:
Brooke Wheeler has a BA in Exercise and Sport Science and a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at East Carolina University. Her interests include cardiovascular health/education and mental health advocacy. Visit AppalachianPrimaryCare.com for more information.
Envision Pain Management
Envision Pain Management has opened 237 Longvue Drive, Suite A in Boone. Dr. Travis Hecker is double board-certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Management. Special interest in minimally invasive operative and procedural pain management. He strives to establish a collaborative patient/provider relationship that optimizes targeted leading edge treatment options.
The business will treat:
For more information, visit www.envisionpainmanagement.com.
