BOONE — Troy Brooks, a paginator based at Mountain Times Publications’ Boone office, on Oct. 18 was named the Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2019.
The award recipient is selected four times a year by departmental directors.
“Troy has been a fast learner since transitioning to the layout department from previously being a reporter at the Ashe Mountain Times,” said Johnny Hayes, production director. “He is one of our most productive employees and an asset to our team.”
