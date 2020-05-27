CHICAGO — During the 49th Annual Meeting of the Academy of Operative Dentistry in February, Dr. Craig Bridgeman was presented the Award of Excellence. The Award of Excellence was established in 1986 and is the academy’s highest recognition for “outstanding contributions to the discipline of operative dentistry in areas of, but not limited to: service to the academy; teaching of operative dentistry at academic and continuing education levels; promotion of excellence in operative dentistry at the national and international levels.”
Bridgeman is a past president of the Academy of Operative Dentistry and holds the Board of Operative Dentistry credentials certifying his skill and knowledge of operative dentistry. He is a certified “Mentor” for The Academy of RV Tucker Study Clubs and will be installed as president of the Academy of RV Tucker Study Clubs when the academy convenes in Japan this fall. He currently serves as the mentor of the Hollenback-Medina Operative Dentistry Seminar, which celebrates 58 years of promoting excellence in clinical dentistry.
Bridgeman has practiced dentistry in Boone since 1976. He continues to practice dentistry with his son, Robbie Bridgeman, a fourth generation of Bridgeman dentists.
