INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — During the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Gold Foil Operators, Dr. Robbie Bridgeman was presented the academy’s Clinician of the Year Award.
The academy is “dedicated to the performance of excellence in Restorative Dentistry . . . and promote[s] the skills of utilizing gold foil and cast gold in the restoration of tooth structure.” Accomplishments considered for the award include active membership in the academy for at least five years, publishing literature on gold foil, being responsible for a gold foil study club, having made an outstanding contribution to the continuation of gold foil and having operated on a live patient at an annual meeting.
Bridgeman is the current president of the American Academy of Gold Foil Operators and the secretary-treasurer for the Hollenback-Medina Operative Dentistry Seminar. He has presented on the importance of study clubs to clinical excellence in dentistry and taught gold foil techniques to students, residents and faculty in the dental schools at both UNC-Chapel Hill and University of Florida, Gainesville.
Bridgeman has been practicing dentistry in Boone since graduating from the UNC School of Dentistry in 2006. He and his father, Dr. Craig Bridgeman, continue to serve the people of the High Country, and both are welcoming new patients.
