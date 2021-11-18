BOONE — Bouquet Florist is growing as the store, located at 186 Boone Heights Drive, has doubled its space and staff to better provide consultation and design for larger weddings and events, the business announced.
Bouquet Florist has also added room for additional decorative products including pillows, jewelry, nightlights, wall art, plush animals, vases and a corner for year-round Christmas with fully decorated trees and wreaths.
“We are so excited about the growth of our business and capacity to provide additional services and greater selection for our customers,” owners Donna Breitenstein and Steve Pace stated.
Bouquet Florist has been in business in Boone for 44 years.
