A new pizza restaurant is coming to Blowing Rock Road — Boonies Chicago Style Pizza.
The restaurant will take over the old Hardee’s and is in the process of renovation.
The restaurant will serve pizza, sandwiches, pasta, salads and finger snacks to start off, but that could change later on after the business gets up and running.
The restaurant owners, Chris Wilcox and Clayton “Boonie” Miller, plan to open in mid-June, but that could change if construction takes longer than expected. The permit application put the total project cost at $120,000.
Wilcox said if COVID-19 is still affecting restaurants, they will use the old Hardee’s drive-thru window for pick-up orders. Wilcox said people will be able to call in an order and then use the drive-thru to pick it up.
“If you call it in, you can pick it up at the window and not have to come in,” Miller said.
The inside of the restaurant will have a bar to serve local beer and wine with four TVs. One side of the restaurant, by the windows, will have high-top seating and the other side will have low-top seating.
“We’ll probably close around 10 o’clock,” Wilcox said. “We don’t envision it will be a late-night place by any means.”
A private room will also be available for people to use as a meeting space.
Miller and Wilcox have talked about creating a restaurant for about 10 years. Miller’s brother started a restaurant in Chicago in 1978 and Miller said he spent a lot of time with his brother to learn as much as he could about the business.
Miller said their two families have known each other for about 60 years. Miller started to work for Wilcox’s father when he was 14. Both Miller and Wilcox grew up in the Boone area.
“Our goal is to be local friendly,” Miller said.
The restaurant sign is expected to go up on the building this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.