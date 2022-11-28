BOONE — Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is returning for its seventh season to offer delicious, healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long.
Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market will run with updated hours this year from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from December through March. The first market is on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The winter market will have 35 vendors this year selling produce, baked goods, meats and crafts available for purchase. During the market on Dec. 3, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture will host a preview of the virtual auction items. Those at the in-person viewing will have the opportunity to bid before items go online.
“We have a great group of vendors this year with a wide variety of products and several exciting events planned out, such as our Holiday Celebration on Dec. 17 and our annual Chili Cook-Off later in the season," said Rachel Kinard, Boone's Winter Farmers' Market Manager. "I am also really looking forward to the monthly breakfast that will be available on the third Saturday of every month.”
Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market offers the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits so that more people have the opportunity to afford local food. So far this year, more than 262 families have doubled more than $52,000 to purchase healthy, local food at Boone’s farmers’ markets.
To use the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit the market manager’s booth and tell them how much you’d like to spend with your EBT card and they will give you double the amount in tokens for market shopping.
There will also be exciting events, cooking demonstrations, hot coffee and breakfast for sale on the third Saturday of every month. Follow the @boonewinterfarmersmarket on Instagram or Facebook to keep up with the events coming up and other updates about the market.
