Creeksong Farm sells sustainable produce, meats and eggs at the Boone Winter Farmers' Market.

BOONE — Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is returning for its seventh season to offer delicious, healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long.

Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market will run with updated hours this year from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from December through March. The first market is on Saturday, Dec. 3. 

Chip Finch with Boone Fungi sells a variety of mushrooms at farmers' markets throughout the year. 
Becca Nenow offers sustainable and refillable products with Resupply.
