BOONE — The Tuesday Morning in Boone will close sometime in March after the company filed for bankruptcy.
The company filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 14. The Boone location — at 774 East King Street — is one of 17 North Carolina stores closing.
According to Tuesday Morning, the company plans to close stores in "low-traffic regions while allocating the proper resources to remaining stores in high-traffic regions."
“After considering how best to address Tuesday Morning’s exceedingly burdensome debt, we have determined that the best path to reorganizing and transforming the company begins with a Chapter 11 filing," Andrew Berger, Chief Executive Officer and Director, said in a BusinessWire report. "Fortunately, we have the support of a committed capital provider in Invictus and a clear vision for transforming into a focused retailer that serves its core, heritage markets in a profitable manner. We look forward to taking steps that enable us to emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base. We appreciate all the support of our employees, customers, creditors and other partners as we seek to sustain commercial operations with minimal disruptions.”
A full list of stores closing can be found at www.tuesdaymorning.com/2023-store-closing-sale.
Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates 487 stores in 40 states. More information can be found at www.tuesdaymorning.com.
