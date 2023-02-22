Tuesday Morning

The Tuesday Morning in Boone. 

 Photo by Moss Brenann

BOONE — The Tuesday Morning in Boone will close sometime in March after the company filed for bankruptcy. 

The company filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 14. The Boone location — at 774 East King Street — is one of 17 North Carolina stores closing. 

