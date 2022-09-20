BOONE — The Boone Town Council will not relocate the building that formerly housed Cafe Portofino, which was decided at the Sept. 14 meeting.
On June 8, the Boone Town Council discussed potentially relocating the building and requested input from the Historic Preservation Commission — who met on Aug. 2 — to provide consensus on the historical value and additional facts of the building, according to meeting documents.
The HPC noted in the meeting documents that at least four building elements were not historical or original. Those elements include:
The bar area on the southwest corner — based on aerial images from the 1950 Palmer Blair Collection
Apartments and two staircases to the apartments
Plywood cladding
Front shed roof porch on the Rivers Street side
The meeting documents stated that the HPC advised, “that if the historic parts were to be moved somewhere else, the non-historic elements would need to be removed without there being a loss to the integrity of the building or damaging the historic elements.”
The HPC also noted in the meeting documents that the significance of the building is “its ‘historical significance,’ not its architectural significance. The historical significance of the building corresponds to the building’s association with the tobacco trade and as the last remaining building in Boone for this trade.”
The value is in the property more so than the building, according to the HPC in the meeting docs, which may not be worth moving.
“Moreover, based on the information provided to the HPC during the Certificate of Appropriateness case, there is concern that removing elements and attempting to move the building would have a greater possibility of the building falling apart,” the HPC stated in the meeting documents. “The final consensus by the HPC on the Café Portofino building is that the only value to moving the structure was the commercial value of the structure.”
The HPC stated that to represent the tobacco trade history in Boone, a burley tobacco scale “could be refurbished and placed in the Downtown area.”
In the Sept. 14 meeting, council member Dalton George said information from the HPC “confirms a lot of the concerns we had about the feasibility of moving” the building.
“I saw in the coverage of this that folks act like it’s the town doing it, but it’s the owners of the building that did it,” George said in the meeting. “I think the historical significance has been very confused I think by the way people interpreted it.”
Council member Virginia Roseman said one of the HPC members had a “beautiful idea” to ask the hotel to make their “dining room the prize room, and maybe put some portraits in there that would pay homage to what used to be there.”
“That could be one way to consider honoring what it used to be,” Roseman said. “It’s a shame that the building may fall apart if moved.”
The hotel project is requesting a conditional district-specific site approval. No permits would be given for the new hotel construction unless it gets conditional district approval, which was decided at the Sept. 14 meeting.
