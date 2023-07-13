Buskers Fest 2022

The vendor ordinance will be defined on a case-by-case basis for special events. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — The Boone Town Council unanimously approved a new street vendor ordinance proposed by the Downtown Boone Development Association at its Wednesday, July 12 meeting.

Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody said the policy was created in response to an increase in vendors, which raised concerns related to safety, direct competition with downtown businesses, the aesthetic and territorial issues. She said the policy was developed over several months with input from downtown vendors, businesses, and other community partners.

  

