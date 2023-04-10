BOONE — The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, sponsored by Boone’s Fly Shop, is coming to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Friday, April 21.
Featuring the very best in today’s fly-fishing films, the screening includes 10 short and feature-length films. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m. with a total running time of two hours.
The evening will include a raffle for an exclusive fly-fishing swag-pack and other prizes to suit the new or seasoned angler. Raffle tickets are $5 a piece or five tickets for $20 and are available for purchase at the event. Proceeds from the raffle support the Watauga Riverkeeper.
Among the films in the festival are "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel," with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; "Of the Sea," about brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; "Jacks," about giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; "Father Nature," about a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; "A Slam that Saves," about four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and "Dollar Dog," Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.
Others include "The Focus," a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; "Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed," about the landscapes and environments of a special place; and "Gold Fever," about undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.
