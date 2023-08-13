DocWatsonDay-black-noBackground.png

BOONE — The town of Boone will celebrate 100 years of Doc Watson on Aug. 18 and 19. 

Watson — a legendary 7-time Grammy Award winner — left an indelible mark on the world of music. His residence in Deep Gap and frequent visits to Boone made him an integral part of the community. An inspiration to generations of musicians, his innovative flat-picking style continues to resonate.

David Grier will perform at Doc Watson Day. 
Regional traditional music masters Laura Boosinger and Josh Goforth will perform at Doc Watson Day. 
The Mustard Cutters will perform at Doc Watson Day.
  

