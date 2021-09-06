BOONE — Driving down Blowing Rock Road, community members might notice that something is missing, with the Boone Tire Center having been torn down in recent weeks. The stalwart car repair facility is set to be replaced by a Take 5 Oil Change, according to the zoning permit filed with the town of Boone.
Boone Tire Center was opened in 1980, according to its website, lasting more than 40 years before closing in August.
The lot at 1100 Blowing Rock Road was sold by former owners TCH Enterprises to Take 5 Carolinas Property Company, a subsidiary of Take 5 Oil Change, on Aug. 9 for $690,000, according to records from the Watauga County Register of Deeds.
Applications to the town for zoning and construction permits were filed in advance of the sale, with the zoning permit being applied for in April. According to the commercial/multi-family zoning permit application filed to the town, Durban Development of Charlotte will be handling the project development that was listed at a cost of $530,451.
The project was described in the application as "demolish existing auto service facility and build back one story oil change facility."
The application for the town's water and sewer system noted that the facility would house two bays and have five employees on one shift.
Take 5 is a national chain that focuses on making oil changes quick and easy for customers, according to its website. The company announced it had opened 516 locations at the end of 2019.
According to Take 5, the requirements for becoming a franchisee include a net worth north of $1.5 million and to be an experienced business owner with a franchising brand. The company currently lists North Carolina as a "sold out" state, not allowing any more franchising locations.
Take 5 is a subsidiary of Driven Brands, an auto-focused company whose portfolio includes car repair, car wash and car care companies across the United States and Canada.
