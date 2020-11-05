BOONE — All proceeds of the Boone Sunrise Rotary’s annual fruit sale go to support programs that help folks throughout our community and the world. Recent projects supported include a playground at the new recreation center, the Veterans Memorial on King Street, water projects in the Dominican Republic and a shoe drive at the Back 2 School Festival.
Featured products include delicious, juicy navel and mandarin oranges as well as grapefruits, all from Florida Indian River Groves, as well as a variety of small and large gift box options.
Pick up your order in Boone (mid-December). Simply order direct from a Boone Sunrise Rotarian or online at https://shop.floridaindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/729293/shop. If you order online, make sure you select the “Ship to Organization” option. Have your order shipped to you or anyone you know in the continental United States for $6.95 per box, regardless of the size, by selecting the “Ship to Recipient” option. You can choose to have your fruit delivered by either Nov. 25 or Dec. 24.
