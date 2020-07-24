ASHEVILLE — In honor of National Small Business Week in May, the Carolina Small Business Development Fund and the Western Women’s Business Center recognized small business leaders across the state of North Carolina.
One of those leaders was Asheville’s own Kaye Bentley, owner and founder of Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours, who earned the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Bentley is a Boone native and alumna of Watauga High School and Appalachian State.
According to the Carolina Small Business Development Fund, the Entrepreneur of the Year Award “goes to a business owner that has exhibited innovation in their business model and social responsibility in their execution.”
Bentley says she is honored to receive this recognition.
“It is a privilege to be selected for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award amongst the many innovators, thought leaders and change-makers who contribute to our marketplace and to our economy,” she said.
“Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours would still be just an idea if it wasn’t for the assistance from the Carolina Small Business Development Fund and the Western Women’s Business Center. Thank you for making my business dream come true.”
Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours was also recognized as the Asheville Chamber of Commerce May Business of the Month for 2020, and Bentley earned the 2019 Creativity in Business Award for Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours presented by the Western Women’s Business Center.
Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours was started in 2018, and it combines stunning views of Asheville along with the history of the city, all from Asheville’s highly acclaimed rooftop bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.