BOONE — The Earth Fare in Boone is one of 37 stores that have paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 counties, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division.

“Our Standards Division closely watches stores to ensure that consumers are protected,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This is an important function to make sure North Carolinians are being charged the prices they see on shelves. While our work will continue, it is important for consumers to check their receipts regularly and notify store managers if they see a discrepancy.”

