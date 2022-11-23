Boone Drugs, Inc. logo

BOONE — Boone Drug has announced a new partnership to help fill a need for testing and treatment options.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Boone Drug has worked to adapt and provide innovative services to the communities of patients which they serve. Originally COVID-19 testing was a major need and scarce resource and Boone Drug stepped in to assist with those efforts. Today, patients are looking for testing and treatment options that are fast, affordable, and convenient for many other illnesses. Boone Drug is partnering with MakoRx Care Connect to fill this need.

