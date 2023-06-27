BOONE — The historic Boone Drug Soda Fountain and Grill has reopened this spring closing briefly last fall. The fountain has been around since 1966 and has been a community favorite for decades.
Jim Furman, a pharmacist with Boone Drug from the opening of the King Street location in 1966 until he filled his final prescription in 1995, said that when Harris Teeter was looking to open a location in the building that is now Earth Fare, they were required to do so with a drug store alongside it. The owners of Harris Teeter at the time wanted Boone Drug to fill the space, which they did.
