BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has announced the 12 thought-provoking and compelling documentary shorts reflecting on and celebrating life in the Appalachian region selected by the Boone Docs Film Festival jury.

The festival will be held at the historic venue in Boone from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. In addition to the films being screened, the event also includes Q&A with filmmakers, plus the announcement of the “Jury’s Choice” and “Audience Choice” award winners.

