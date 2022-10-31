With the third quarter of the year completed, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its third Economic Indicators report of 2022.
This quarterly report examines five key statistics within the Watauga County & High Country Economy, featuring a summary of local impacts by Dr. Harry Davis, Appalachian State and North Carolina Bankers Association Professor and long-standing regional economist. The report also includes quick stats and commentary on local commercial real estate activity provided by James Milner, CCIM, Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.
"These numbers show that our economy remains resilient, despite the different factors that have made this a harder year to operate for many local businesses," said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. "The occupancy and sales tax data lets us know our eyes did not deceive us when it came to examining summer traffic. These numbers can also be further evidence that our business community remains dependent on volume, and addressing workforce development, housing, and core infrastructure issues in our community should be a top priority. Many of these metrics remained strong because of the hustle shown by businesses throughout the High Country. Employment issues and the impact of inflation has made this year harder than necessary. Investment in people — and what helps them make a living and enjoy the highest quality of life possible — will never be a bad strategy for Watauga County."
Current Economic Conditions
There's no evidence of recession in Watauga County or the state’s economy at this time, according to Davis. Watauga County remains at a 3.4% unemployment rate, which is one of the lowest in the state. That unemployment rate is down from 3.7% in August 2021.
According to the report, net sales tax collections for August were $3,239,975.01, which is $402,962 more than in August 2021.
Occupancy tax collections for the third quarter stood at $2,243,806.64, which is a 4.6% increase from the third quarter in 2021.
Tourism and hospitality are both experiencing robust growth as the occupancy tax continues to surprise on the upside. Businesses continue to deal with a shortage of workers which is causing labor costs to rise rapidly," Davis said in the report. "The increase in building costs and mortgage interest rates are beginning to slow real estate construction and sales. Though the real estate market remains strong, even prices are beginning to soften."
Current commercial real estate conditions
In the real estate market, the third quarter showed a positive movement within the overall local commercial real estate market, according to Milner.
"However, it is apparent that the sales side of the market is experiencing the same supply and demand constraints that are evident in the leasing side of the market. Fewer sellers are willing to dispose of their commercial real estate as there are not clear opportunities to reinvest or want to deal with the potential capital gains tax," Milner said.
Permit data, according to Milner, shows continued tenant improvement work occurring within the town of Boone.
"In terms of planned development, Portofino Hotel, a 20-room two-story hotel on the old Cafe Portofino site is going to add much needed hotel rooms to the downtown Boone area," Milner said in the report. "A new regional convenience store is planned at the corner of New Market Boulevard and East King Street."
Activity, however, will slow down due to the seasonal nature of the market.
"It is anticipated that there will be continued adjustments in pricing as the cost of capital rises. In other words, if debt is more expensive than a buyer can not afford to keep paying top dollar for assets," Milner said. "There is a limited pool of buyers that have cash readily available, only compounded by the fall of the stock market over the past quarter."
In the third quarter, 683 residential home sales were sold compared to 800 in the third quarter of 2021.
"Leasing activity remains strong with continued limited supply and high demand," Miler said in the report. "Those opportunities that are coming to market, if priced appropriately, are getting leased with quality credit tenants."
Data was compiled for residential home sales, net sales tax calculations, unemployment, occupancy tax collections, commercial real estate permit applications and transactions, and applications for permits of new single-family homes. These figures include the most recent data released for each category as well as historical data to help establish trends and further context toward the area’s economic stability.
