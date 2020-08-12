BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 71st annual business meeting on Aug. 6 to provide community members with updates regarding the financial state of the town and how the chamber is implementing its new strategic framework.
Broadcast via Facebook Live and sponsored by First Horizon Bank, Spangler Restoration and Peak Group Insurance, the event featured remarks from David Jackson, the chamber’s president and CEO; David Still, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors chair for fiscal year 2019-2020; and Scott Elliott, superintendent of Watauga County Public Schools and chair for FY 2020-2021. Jason Triplett senior vice president of First Horizons Bank, also spoke to the community.
At the top of the event, Jackson said that the chamber plans to host this event again at Kidd Brewer Stadium when it is safe to do so, “hopefully by mid-October.”
“When we can safely and responsibly have a gathering of us together, we intend to work with our friends at AppHealthCare and our local health and town officials and make the safest event that we possibly can for you to come and join us inside Kidd Brewer Stadium, where we can fellowship and just be together again and celebrate the fact that our community’s resilience has brought us to a point where we can, indeed, just be around each other one more time,” Jackson said.
The Boone Chamber’s annual award ceremony will be held at the same time as the in-person business meeting that will be held later in the year. According to Jackson the awards will be “COVID-19 response” themed and will include a new award “in the mix.”
Triplett commended the chamber for the guidance it has provided to local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is First Horizon’s honor to be the title sponsor tonight for the annual chamber of commerce meeting,” Triplett said. “Understanding and action is the element of First Horizon — (it’s) what we try to do and strive (to accomplish) with our customers and our prospects that we talk to: (we try to) understand what’s going on in their business and to really provide solutions that will help. One of the ways we’ve done tremendous work to provide help is through the Payroll Protection Program.”
Locally, in northwest North Carolina, First Horizon distributed $53.1 million in PPP loans to 500 local businesses. During the last three months, First Horizon has donated $50,000 to local nonprofits.
Still said that business owners and Boone residents “should be proud at what the chamber has accomplished since its meeting last year.”
“The staff and board of directors have been ever-present, pouring out their time and talents, supporting area businesses ... from revamping the Watauga Leadership Challenge ... and expanding it to the Watauga Leadership Institute, from adding new chamber staff and retooling existing staff positions to better serve the chamber’s mission, from energizing behind-the-scenes conversations around staking our claim, to supporting entrepreneurs and establishing companies through the Boone Business Exchange,” said Still. “The chamber is constantly pouring all of its resources into you, and somehow through all of that, there’s still more.”
Still said that during his year of being chair of the board of directors, the chamber’s main goal was to rework its strategic framework, which encouraged chamber staff to evaluate “who we want to be and the values that inform our work.” The process, which began in December during the chamber’s annual budget retreat, establishes the framework that guides the chamber’s role in the community.
Jackson took the stage to discuss the fine details of the framework, which is comprised of the chamber’s mission statement, vision statement, core values, and staff roles and responsibilities.
The chamber’s core values include accountability, customer service, advocacy, relationships and success.
“The chamber’s success is measured through its results. The results of our business community thriving — that’s how we’re going to judge ourselves. If we are successful in implementing this strategic framework, all of you will hopefully be well on the rebound from what we’ve seen through COVID-19,” said Jackson.
Jackson said that while moving forward and practicing the principles that it has established, the chamber’s goal is to be a role model for other businesses in the area and to include “as many perspectives as possible.” In doing so, the chamber has placed emphasis on personal chamber/business owner relationships and the constant evaluation of the area’s businesses.
Strategic imperatives, which are “actionable items” that the chamber will strengthen during the next 3-5 years, include advocacy, connection, education, community and operational excellence.
The full Boone Area Chamber of Commerce strategic framework that Jackson said will be in place for “the next several years” can be found at https://www.boonechamber.com/aboutus.
Incoming Chair Scott Elliott commended Still for his past leadership and the chamber for the role it plays in the community.
“I am so very proud to serve this year as chairman for the board of directors,” Elliott said before announcing two newly elected board members for the year: Todd Hendley of Ransom Pub and James Kevin White of Kevin’s Kutz.
“While the chamber’s excellent professional staff and the team of directors will lead the implementation of this strategic framework, I would like to ask each of you to think about how you can personalize and take ownership of these strategic priorities in your own lives, in your businesses and in your areas of influence,” Elliott said. “Let’s do this work together, not just in the context of the organization of the chamber, but throughout our collective influence and leadership.”
The chamber’s plan of action moving forward is to highlight community connections and communication, education, small business owners, and state and local legislation. The plan is showcased on the organization’s website at https://www.boonechamber.com/recoveryandrelaunch.
The chamber plans to expand its virtual reach by growing its communication channels that include Facebook, its website, its newsletter, and Twitter, and constantly update the information about local restaurants and retailers.
As for the FY2020-2021 Boone Chamber of Commerce’s budget, Jackson said that it is “a moving target,” which is examined daily. New memberships and dues payments are two ways that community members can support the chamber, Jackson said.
For more information about the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, its COVID-19 relief efforts and how to become a member, visit https://www.boonechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.