BOONE – The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two business communication workshops on Sept. 4 and 5 in partnership with Ritchie Public Speaking.
“In today’s business climate there are many opportunities to efficiently reach every generation through practical communication,” the chamber said in a statement. “With over 20 years of invaluable knowledge, Ritchie Public Speaking, has partnered with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce to deliver two comprehensive workshops in early September that help executives and sales staff tackle some of the fundamental aspects of effective communication.”
On Sept. 4, “Developing Your Executive Voice” focuses management-level employees on properly analyzing their audience and creating effective introductions that will help an audience maintain interest. This course also delves into overcoming anxiety and confidence challenges when it comes to public speaking, offering suggestions and tactics that can help one overcome this very common obstacle.
The Sept. 5 event, “Communicate Your Sale,” speaks to front-line staff on the importance of interpersonal communication when dealing with customers. This course examines non-verbal communication, creating proper tone and energy, and choosing a professional vocabulary that portrays a business to its customers in a proper way.
Each course will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton in Boone. Cost is $79 for Boone Area Chamber of Commerce members and $89 for non-members, and covers meeting materials, snacks and lunch.
For additional information, contact David Jackson at (828) 264-2225.
