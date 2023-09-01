Social Security 101 and Medicare Update Seminar

BOONE — Jason Sirmon, a financial adviser at Edward Jones, and the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Social Security 101 and Medicare Update Seminar on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

The event will be at the High Country Home Builders Association at 755 NC Hwy 105 Bypass from 9 a.m. to noon both days. The event is presented by Lisa Wallace, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, and Bill Jo Lister, North Western Regional Medicare NC De Dept. of Insurance, SHIIP.

  

