BOONE — After completing the membership voting process, and consultation with the Nominating Committee, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce it will add seven members to its Board of Directors, effective July 1. A total of 19 nominees appeared on the ballot for consideration and nearly 200 individual votes were cast by the membership.
“We are excited to welcome our new members to the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors,” said Heidi Ragan, Chair Elect, who becomes Board Chair effective July 1. “I’d like to thank all who put their name on the ballot this year. That number of applicants speaks to the activity and strength of our Chamber. I’d like to thank those whose terms are expiring this year for their leadership and dedication to the Board during their tenure. I look forward to serving alongside our new board members. Each brings invaluable experiences and perspectives to the Board, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together while supporting our incredible Boone Area Chamber of Commerce team.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.