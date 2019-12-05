BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2019 Watauga County Businesses of the Year. The awards will be presented at the High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast, Thursday, Jan. 16, at Meadowbrook Inn. Awards will be presented to a large, small and startup business of the year.
Nominations for these awards are being sought from chamber members and the community at large. Winners will be chosen by members of the chamber’s Business Development Committee. The awards are sponsored by the Watauga County Economic Development Commission.
Those that wish to put forward a business must demonstrate the nominee’s performance in as many of the following areas as applicable:
Business of the Year: 1) Staying power- substantiated history as an established business [5 years or more]; 2) Growth and number of employees; 3) Increase in sales and/or unit volume; 4) Diversity and innovative products or services offered; 5) Response to adversity; 6) Evidence of contributions by the business to community-oriented projects through the use of employee time or business resources; and 7) Use of local resources in business operation.
Start-Up Business of the Year: Same criteria as Business of the Year awards but applies to businesses that have been in existence for less than five years.
Nominations can be made online at boonechamber.com. Nomination forms are available for download at boonechamber.com or can be picked up at the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 870. W. King St. in the heart of Downtown Boone. Nominations must be received by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
If you have questions, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
